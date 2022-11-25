A coalition of progressive organizations urged Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) workers across the world to strike on Black Friday.

The call for work stoppages was forwarded by the Make Amazon Pay movement, which is supported by the UNI Global Union, Amazon Workers International, The Aapti Institute, 350.org, and The Progressive International. Per the group’s website, workers across the globe are striking on the crucial retail holiday, with protests particularly popular in Europe. Employees in over 40 nations are expected to protest on Friday.

The group criticized the Seattle-based tech giant on tax, environmental, and wage grounds, with a particular focus on the latter.

“We are workers and citizens divided by geography and our role in the global economy but united in our commitment to Make Amazon Pay fair wages, its taxes and for its impact on the planet,” the group said in a statement. “Amazon can afford to pay, but only will if we make it. That’s why we are rising up all around the world on Black Friday, 25 November 2022 to turn it into Make Amazon Pay day.”

Shares of Amazon traded essentially flat in pre-market hours on Friday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to SeekingAlpha’s request for comment.

