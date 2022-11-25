Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) disclosed that it is currently in negotiations to acquire all outstanding shares of Hyzon Europe after media reports on the subject.

In an SEC filing on Friday, the company indicated that reports from Dutch broadcaster RTV Nord that the company has already reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49.5% of the outstanding stock of Hyzon Motors Europe B.V. from joint venture partner Holthausen Clean Technologies Investments are untrue. However, negotiations are indeed underway.

“While the Company acknowledges that it is currently in negotiations with Holthausen to acquire all of the outstanding stock of Hyzon Europe, no agreement has yet been reached,” the company stated. “There can be no assurances that the Company will finalize an agreement with Holthausen to acquire all of the outstanding stock of Hyzon Europe.”

Shares of the New York-based hydrogen mobility company fell over 6% in pre-market trading, albeit on very light volume.

