Dutch trade minister says speaking with US about chip export controls to China: report

The trade minister for the Netherlands said on Friday that the European country was speaking with the U.S. to discuss the new export controls for semiconductor equipment to China, but noted that "national security interest is of the utmost importance."

"Well we are having talks with the U.S., obviously they have announced their unilateral measures," Dutch trade minister Liesje Schreinemacher said.

"I cannot really comment on what would be acceptable for the Netherlands. Obviously we are weighing our own interests," Schreinemacher added. "Our national security interest is of the utmost importance."

Schreinemacher made the comments, obtained by Reuters, at a press conference in Brussels.

Since 2018 and as a result of pressure from the U.S., the Netherlands has not allowed ASML Holdings (NASDAQ:ASML) to send its most advanced equipment to China because they are "dual use" and could be used in military applications.

ASML (ASML) shares slipped 0.5% in premarket trading on Friday.

The export controls announced in October expand those controls.

In October, Commerce Department published new rules that said companies seeking verification to sell to China would be faced with a "presumption of denial" standard if they produce DRAM chips below 18 nm, above 128 layers for NAND chips and below 14 nm for logic chips and would have to apply for a license.

Schreinemacher added that the Netherlands "do share the concerns" that the U.S. has when it comes to China and security, but noted that the country's companies were being harmed by export controls, but "for ​the right reasons."

In November, ASML (ASML) Chief Executive Peter Wennink said that if Chinese semiconductor companies are unable to expand capacity past where they are currently, it would not alter the chip equipment firm's outlook for 2030 "that much."

Earlier this month, ASML (ASML) shares gained after it updated its 2025 and 2030 outlooks and announced a $12B buyback.