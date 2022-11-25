Adidas to launch investigation into Kanye West’s alleged inappropriate behavior

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is launching a probe into alleged misconduct by the controversial rapper during his partnership with the footwear and apparel giant.

Rolling Stone alleged in an article earlier in the week that West “used intimidation tactics with the staff of his fashion empire that were provocative, frequently sexualized, and often directed toward women” during his tenure with the company. The outlet also referenced a letter from “several former high-ranking employees for Yeezy” to newly-named CEO Bjorn Gulden, urging an investigation into this behavior.

“It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true,” Adidas said in a statement. “However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations.”

Adidas terminated its relationship with the rapper and producer in October.