4 stocks to watch on Friday: Apple, Tesla and more
Nov. 25, 2022 8:18 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)MSFT, V, ATVI, TSLABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
Stocks showed a lack of direction before the start of Friday's trading, as Wall Street prepared for a shortened session after the Thanksgiving holiday. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) saw cautious trading before the opening bell amid concerns about production at an iPhone plant run by partner Foxconn. This came after a viral video emerged of workers protesting at the facility in China. Meanwhile, Wedbush called China's zero-COVID shutdowns "a major gut punch to Apple" as supply problems could undercut strong demand.
- Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly recalling more than 80K vehicles either made in China or imported into the country due to software and seatbelt issues. According to Reuters, a Chinese regulator issued the recall.
- Activision (ATVI) lost ground in premarket trading following a report that the Federal Trade Commission will likely file an antitrust lawsuit looking to block Microsoft's (MSFT) $69B acquisition of the video game maker. Politico reported that FTC staff are skeptical about arguments the companies have made supporting the merger.
- Visa (V) reported that payment volume in the U.S. rose 9% in November compared to the same period last year. Credit payments rose 10%, while debit volume was up 8%.
With Black Friday here, the National Retail Federation predicted that overall sales will likely rise 6% to 8% during the holiday season.
Comments