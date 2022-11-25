Lufax stock retreats after JPMorgan cuts to Underperform on Q3 miss, weakened guidance
Nov. 25, 2022
- Lufax Holdings (NYSE:LU) ADRs slid 14.3% in Friday premarket trading after JPMorgan downgraded shares of the Chinese personal financial services platform to Underperform on the basis of its Q3 total income falling short of the consensus estimate as well as its weakened full-year guidance.
- In turn, JPM lowered its 2022 EPS estimate by 32% mostly due to Lufax's (LU) lower revenue, partially offset by savings in expenses, it wrote in a note to clients. A group of 14 analysts, meanwhile, expect its EPS to be $0.68, representing a Y/Y slump of 38.8%.
- There are some key upside risks that JPM laid out, including "(1) faster-than-expected recovery of macro conditions; (2) more sizable stock buyback or dividend; and (3) lower delisting risk following the potential resolution of CN ADR's audit issue."
- The Underperform rating diverges from the Quant's Hold rating and the average Wall Street analysts' Buy rating.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Kinix Research viewed Lufax stock as a Strong Buy given its resilient balance sheet and asset portfolio.
