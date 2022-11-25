Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) were downgraded on Friday as William Blair highlighted worries of macroeconomic pressure on staffing firms.

Equity analyst Tim Mulrooney told clients on Friday that a “slackening job market” shown in recent data releases and growing layoffs across the tech sector raise concerns for the staffing industry. While he clarified that he does not expect a downturn akin to the Great Financial Crisis and instead sees “a clear path toward value creation for long-term minded shareholders,” the near term is decidedly less appetizing.

“Organic revenue trends across the staffing sector began to show a clear deceleration in third quarter 2022 after two years of strong growth,” Mulrooney wrote. “This, combined with expectations for an easing job market and rising macroeconomic uncertainty will likely continue to pressure professional staffing equities over the near term.”

As such, both Korn Ferry (KFY) and Kforce (KFRC) were moved from Outperform to Market Perform ratings.

To be sure, he remains sanguine on certain markets for hiring even amid macroeconomic pressure. He cited healthcare staffing, which Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) and AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) cater to as key areas of opportunity.

“The travel nursing market continues to show strong momentum, even as bill rates begin to normalize,” Mulrooney said. “We believe shares of AMN will continue to outperform the market as there are no near-term solutions to the growing nurse shortage crisis. Similarly, we are maintaining our Outperform rating on [ASGN Inc.] (ASGN). We recognize there is greater near-term risk around certain types of IT projects and related demand for labor.”

