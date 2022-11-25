Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is selectively hiring in its deals business in Asia, as activity in parts of the region are seeing strong growth, the head of of its investment banking business in Asia-Pacific told Bloomberg News in an interview.

"As different industry players continue to be increasingly cautious, we do see opportunity to strategically grow our market share in some areas where it makes sense," Amit Khattar said.

The advisory and financing businesses should drive growth in the region for the next few years until capital markets rebounds, which could take another year or so, he said. Deutsche Bank's (DB) merger pipeline is currently comprised of deals mostly from Southeast Asia, Korea, and Australia, he added.

Deutsche Bank (DB) stock rose 1.6% in Friday U.S. premarket trading.

In addition, deals momentum in India is strong, he said, especially among companies that have good balance sheets, Khattar said. Activity in Thailand and Singapore are also solid, he added.

The Deutsche Bank (DB) executive expects private capital markets in China to return at about Q2 2023 and the public market to start recovering in next year's second half.

YTD (through Nov. 22), Investment Banking revenue in Asia, excluding Japan, fell 31% Y/Y, with M&A revenue off 22%, equity capital markets revenue down 45%, and debt capital markets sliding 23%, according to Dealogic data.

In October, Willis Towers Watson's Quarterly Deal Performance Monitor showed global M&A returning to healthy pre-pandemic levels in Q3, with Asia Pacific's pace rising by 14.4 percentage points, with 49 deals.