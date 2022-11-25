Bed Bath & Beyond is reported to have product stocking issues ahead of Black Friday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is on watch after a recent study by DataWeave indicated that more than 40% of the specialty retailer's products were out of stock in October in a marked acceleration of product shortage levels from the first half of the year. That level of out of stock items was also observed to be higher than the average in the retail sector.

Of note, suppliers to Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) are reported to have paused shipments to the retailer until they get paid for previous orders.

Earlier in the year, BBBY announced that it would discontinue three of its nine private label brands, as well as reduce the assortment of the others. The company also announced that it would close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workforce as part of a broad restructuring deal aimed at strengthening the overall financial condition.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) have fallen about 27% over the last six weeks and are down 78% on a year-to-date basis. BBBY trades about 68% below its 200-day moving average. In the premarket session on Friday, BBBY rose 0.55%.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BBBY slipped back to a Sell rating on November 14 due to low marks for profitability and momentum.