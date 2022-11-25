Yandex parent wants to sever ties with Russia amid Ukraine war fallout: report

The parent firm of Russian technology company Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is aiming to sever ties with Russia as a result of the fallout of its war with Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

The news outlet, citing two people familiar with the matter, noted that the Dutch holding company is looking to transfer "its most promising technologies" to markets outside Russia and sell its established businesses in the Vladimir Putin-led country, including its internet browser and food deliver and taxi apps.

One of the people added that developing some of Yandex's (YNDX) most promising technologies, including self-driving cars, cloud services and others, unviable as a result of the war because of a lack of access to experts, Western markets and technology.

At this point, it's unclear if the plan will happen as Yandex (YNDX) needs Russia's approval to transfer Russian-registered technology licenses out of the country, one of the people added.

The Times added that Yandex's (YNDX) plan is backed by Putin confidant Aleksei Kudrin, the country's chief government auditor, who is acting for the company in an informal manner.

Yandex (YNDX) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Earlier this month, Yandex (YNDX) reported third-quarter earnings of $2.02 per share on $2.32B in revenue.