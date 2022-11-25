Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) announced that Canadian authorities had approved its cancer therapy Polivy for adults with previously untreated large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents.

Per the decision by Health Canada on Nov. 14, Polivy, also known as polatuzumab vedotin, will be allowed for adults with LBCL in combination with other cancer drugs rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and anti-inflammatory agent prednisone.

The authorization is backed by data from the pivotal Phase 3 POLARIX study, which reached the main goal for Polivy, indicating a statistically significant progression-free survival in previously untreated patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Polivy contains the anti-cancer agent polatuzumab vedotin linked to a monoclonal antibody.

The antibody-drug conjugate is currently under FDA review for previously untreated DLBCL in combination with rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone.