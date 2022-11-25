Microsoft likely to face antitrust investigation from EU over Teams integration: report
Nov. 25, 2022 8:51 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT), CRMATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) appears likely to face an antitrust investigation from the European Union as its practices are looked over after competitor Slack complained about unfair practices, Reuters reported.
- Slack, owned by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), said in 2021 that Microsoft (MSFT) had unfairly integrated Teams, its Slack competitor, into Office.
- In addition, Slack said the EU should make Microsoft (MSFT) separate Teams from Office and sell it at a fair commercial price.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares slipped fractionally in premarket trading on Friday.
- Neither Microsoft (MSFT) nor Salesforce (CRM) immediately responded to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- On Wednesday, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft's (MSFT) $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI).
