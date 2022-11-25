Workers at BHP's (NYSE:BHP) Escondida copper mine in Chile turned down the company's offer to settle a labor dispute and could stage a strike on November 28 and 30 if their demands are not met, their union said Thursday.

BHP (BHP) said earlier this week it had reached a deal with the union to avoid a strike over safety issues at the world's largest copper mine, but the agreement had to be ratified by the workers represented by the Sindicato union.

Instead, the union said its members considered proposed security measures "insufficient" and wanted "concrete and verifiable" measures such as joint inspections of work areas.

The company has said it has the highest safety standards, and "the best collective agreement with its workers in the mining industry."

BHP (BHP) offers "an attractive relative valuation and a very attractive free cash flow yield of more than 14%," Gavin Barwell writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.