Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) American depository shares dipped 4.2% in Friday premarket trading after the Swiss bank's investors approved issuing more than 889M new shares at CHF 2.52 (US$2.67) a share as part of its funding efforts for its huge restructuring plan.

In confirming the final terms of its CHF 4B capital increase, Credit Suisse (CS) expects to raise ~CHF 2.24B from the newly approved rights offering, in a dilutive move that will boost the supply of shares, hence the stock price slid, it said.

Shareholders will be allotted one pre-emptive subscription right for each share they hold on November 25, the embattled bank said. Seven rights entitle the holder to buy two new shares at a discounted price of CHF 2.52 a share. The exercise period for the rights are expected to be traded from November 28 to December 8.

The lender said it also confirmed issuing 462M new shares to qualified investors through a share replacement, resulting in expected gross proceeds of CHF 1.76B.

Overall, the share placement along with the rights offering will be used to fund CS's CHF 4B capital raise.

Earlier this week, (Nov. 23) Credit Suisse expects Q4 loss before taxes of up to $1.6B.