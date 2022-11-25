Brookfield buys Nike supplier Trimco in deal valued up to $900M - report

Nov. 25, 2022 8:55 AM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), BAM.A:CANKEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Book with title private equity and calculator.

designer491

  • Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has bought Trimco Group, Hong Kong-based maker of clothing labels, from Affinity Equity Partners, in a deal valued at ~$800M-$900M, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The Canada-based alternative asset manager may expand Trimco, which has Nike (NKE) as one of Trimco's biggest customers, both organically and through acquisitions, the people told Bloomberg.
  • Brookfield (BAM) outbid other private equity firms in an environment where higher borrowing costs, volatile markets, and rising risk of a recession is making it more difficult to value assets, all of which have constrained M&A activity. Those factors give the advantage to long-term investors who have the capital ready to deploy.
  • Trimco, through its Clotex, A-Tex and Labelon units, makes clothing labels, trims, packaging, radio frequency ID tags, and store decorations, the company said on its website.
  • In September, Brookfield Asset Management's (BAM) board approved a transaction to distribute a 25% stake in its asset management to existing BAM shareholders.
Comments

