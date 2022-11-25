Brascan announces agreement to acquire REE claims
Nov. 25, 2022 8:35 AM ETBrascan Gold Inc. (BRCGF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brascan Gold (OTCPK:BRCGF) has entered into a share exchange agreement, with Ontario, the shareholders of NumberCo and the holders of certain mineral claims known as “Albany Forks" covering ~2,376 hectares located in the Porcupine mining division.
- Pursuant to the Agreement, the Co. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of NumberCo in exchange for 6.5M common shares in the capital of the Co. at a deemed price of $0.02/share.
- The Claimholders have agreed to transfer their interests in the Claims to NumberCo prior to the closing of the Transaction.
- Brascan is targeting the Albany Fork carbonatite, which may have magnetite, niobium and/or rare earth elements potential, according to historical government reports.
