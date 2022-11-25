Brascan announces agreement to acquire REE claims

Nov. 25, 2022 8:35 AM ETBrascan Gold Inc. (BRCGF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Brascan Gold (OTCPK:BRCGF) has entered into a share exchange agreement, with Ontario, the shareholders of NumberCo and the holders of certain mineral claims known as “Albany Forks" covering ~2,376 hectares located in the Porcupine mining division.
  • Pursuant to the Agreement, the Co. has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of NumberCo in exchange for 6.5M common shares in the capital of the Co. at a deemed price of $0.02/share.
  • The Claimholders have agreed to transfer their interests in the Claims to NumberCo prior to the closing of the Transaction.
  • Brascan is targeting the Albany Fork carbonatite, which may have magnetite, niobium and/or rare earth elements potential, according to historical government reports.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.