Newrange and Great Panther terminates acquisition of Coricancha mine in Peru
Nov. 25, 2022 9:01 AM ETNewrange Gold Corp. (NRGOF), NRG:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Newrange Gold (OTCPK:NRGOF) has signed a Mutual Termination Agreement with Great Panther Mining, terminating the Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Mine in Central Peru.
- As a result, the Co. will not be proceeding with the proposed financing, share consolidation and name change at this time and it is anticipated that trading in the Co.’s shares will resume within days.
- “We have been working on this acquisition since March and believe strongly in the potential of the Coricancha Mine. However, the current market for mining stocks, one of the worst in decades, has created a serious impediment to financing, especially for new acquisitions." said Robert Archer, President and CEO of Newrange.
