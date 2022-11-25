Great Panther Mining (OTC:GPLDF) said Friday it has terminated the sale of its Peruvian subsidiaries, which own the Coricancha mine, to Newrange Gold.

Completion of the $750K deal had been contingent upon closing conditions including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange as well as evidence of sufficient financing to support the transaction.

Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF) acquired the Coricancha in 2017, and the mine has remained in care and maintenance since then.

Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF) has sought creditor protection under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.