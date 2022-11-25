Great Panther nixes deal for Coricancha mine
Nov. 25, 2022 9:21 AM ETGreat Panther Mining Limited (GPLDF), GPR:CABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Great Panther Mining (OTC:GPLDF) said Friday it has terminated the sale of its Peruvian subsidiaries, which own the Coricancha mine, to Newrange Gold.
Completion of the $750K deal had been contingent upon closing conditions including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange as well as evidence of sufficient financing to support the transaction.
Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF) acquired the Coricancha in 2017, and the mine has remained in care and maintenance since then.
Great Panther (OTC:GPLDF) has sought creditor protection under Canada's Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
