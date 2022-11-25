Bill Ackman says his hedge fund has large short position against Hong Kong dollar
Nov. 25, 2022 9:25 AM ET By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said that his hedge fund, Pershing Square, has taken a "large notional short position" against the Hong Kong dollar, while contending the currency's peg to the U.S. dollar (DXY) will snap eventually.
- "We have a large notional short position against the Hong Kong dollar through the ownership of put options," Ackman wrote in a recent Twitter post. "The peg no longer makes sense for Hong Kong and it is only a matter of time before it breaks."
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, of note, has pledged to keep the Hong Kong dollar in a trading range of HK$7.75 to HK$7.85 against the greenback. But the currency has changed hands at the weak end of that range for the better part of the past year, as the U.S. dollar (DXY), albeit peaked in September, strengthened to its highest in two decades.
- Meanwhile, the HKD weakened 0.1% to 7.81 against the dollar in Friday morning trading.
