Box (NYSE:BOX) is slated to report third-quarter results on November 30 and while the cloud computing company is still innovating, its growth is expected to slow down, even as its financial picture gets stronger, investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said.

Analyst Brian White, who has a neutral rating, noted that Box's (BOX) revenue is expected rise just 13% year-over-year to $252.5M, a decline from 15% growth in the previous quarter and 14% in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead, White expected Box (BOX) to guide to $260.5M in revenue for the fourth-quarter and 32 cents per share, compared to consensus estimates of $259.3M and 33 cents per share.

White also noted that Box's (BOX) operating margins have continued to expand and are likely to do so again in the third-quarter, expected to be 23.2%, up from 21.7% in the previous quarter and 20.7% in the year-ago period.

The analyst also pointed out that Box (BOX) has continued to innovate, with the introduction of Box Notes being introduced at its BoxWorks conference last month, as well as Box Canvas and the planned release of Content Insights.

Last month, investment firm RBC said that Box (BOX) could potentially be a takeover candidate by a private equity firm.