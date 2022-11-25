Pinduoduo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 25, 2022
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPADS Estimate is $0.72 (+111.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.3B (+28.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.
