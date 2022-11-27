Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (+58.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.21M (+98.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARWR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
