The AZEK Company Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETThe AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The AZEK Company (NYSE:AZEK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.91M (-16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZEK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments