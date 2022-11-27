JOYY Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 27, 2022 5:35 PM ETJOYY Inc. (YY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-11.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $588.8M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
