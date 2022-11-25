Catalyst watch: Amazon event, Salesforce earnings, jobs report and more crypto drama
Nov. 25, 2022 1:30 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)M, AMZN, TCOM, DG, KO, JWN, CRM, NTAP, KR, KSS, BLK, INTU, TD, RY, EMR, ULTA, LI, MAC, NSRGY, MULN, SPLK, META, FIVE, WDAY, CRWD, SCYX, HPE, APRN, FTCH, BILI, PDD, NIO, YMAB, GOSS, ASAN, DDOG, CRNC, LKNCY, RXT, XPEV, SUMO, SNOW, LESL, AI, SATL, PAFO, BROS, TOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - November 28
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on Blue Apron (APRN), Gossamer Bio (GOSS) and Mullen Automotive (MULN). Traders are watching Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) and Trip.com Group (TCOM) as two names that could move off COVID developments in China.
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Pinduoduo (PDD).
- All day - Amazon's (AMZN) four-day AWS re:Invent 2022 event will begin from Las Vegas. The company typically highlights AWS products and services at the event and provides time slots for other companies to showcase their products. Sumo Logic (SUMO), Rackspace Technology (RXT), and Satellogic (SATL) are some of the companies that are participating this year. In the past, Datadog (DDOG), NetApp (NTAP) and C3.ai (AI) have seen share price jolts around developments at re:Invent. This year's event will take place with AWS reportedly stretching a hiring freeze until the first quarter of 2023.
Tuesday - November 29
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY), Crowdstrike (CRWD), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE), and NetApp (NTAP). Options trading is implying a big share price move for Bilibili (BILI) after it reports. The Shanghai-based video sharing stock slid 15% the last time earnings were reported.
- All day - The Macerich Company (MAC) will host a two-day Investor Day in Scottsdale, Arizona. the management team will discuss the current operating environment and trends, as well as near-term and long-term strategies, development and redevelopment activities, and other business and financial matters.
- All day - Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) will host an investor seminar. Deutsche Bank expect lots of questions and commentary on near term pricing dynamics that have the potential to jolt shares.
- All day - The IPO lockup period on TOP Financial Group (TOP) expires for a block of shares. The stock is up slightly from its IPO price.
- 8:00 a.m. Cerence (CRNC) will host a live investor day in New York City. The agenda includes a review of Q4 and full year results, as well as an update on FY23 guidance. Additionally, the company will share Cerence’s market and growth strategy, a deeper dive into its technology roadmap and competitive position supporting the strategy, and the multi-year financial targets.
- 9:00 a.m. Emerson (EMR) will hold an in-person and virtual investor conference with presentations from top executives. Shares of Emerson have been volatile in the past during similar events when the company's guidance was updated.
- 10:15 a.m. Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) will host a fireside chat at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference. Shares of BROS have been volatile in the past when management gave talks at investor conferences.
- 11:00 a.m. The National Retail Federation will hold a media call to analyze the shopping results of the five-day Thanksgiving weekend holiday. Watch department store stocks Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and Nordstrom (JWN).
Wednesday - November 30
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Salesforce (CRM), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK), and Five Below (FIVE). Options trading is implying a big share price move for XPeng (XPEV) after it reports. The Chinese EV stock fell 11% the last time earnings were reported.
- All day - Shareholders with Pacifico Acquisition Corp. are scheduled to vote on the deal to take carbon-neutral ocean technology company Caravelle public in a SPAC deal.
- All day - Leslie's (LESL) will host an Investor Day event following the release of its FQ4 earnings report.
- All day - The FDA action date will arrive on the priority review for SCYNEXIS' (SCYX) Brexafemme. Shares of SCYX have rallied in the past off Brexafemme developments. The FDA action date also hits for Y-mAbs' (YMAB) omblastys pediatric nerve cell treatment.
- All day - The New York Times DealBook Summit will include interviews or talks with BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink, Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy, and Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, the most attention of all may be on Andrew Ross Sorkin's interview with FTX's Sam Bankman-Friedman in what is being previewed as a "nothing off limits" talk. It's unclear if SBF will appear in person or virtually.
- All day - Coca-Cola Company (KO) CEO James Quincey will present at the Redburn CEO Conference.
- 1:30 p.m. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will give a talk on the Economic Outlook and the Labor Market.
Thursday - December 1
- Earnings watch - Notable companies due to report include Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Dollar General (DG), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Kroger (KR). Options trading is implying a big share price move for Asana (ASAN) after it reports. The tech firm soared 24% the last time earnings were reported.
- Data watch - Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI) will report on deliveries for November.
- All day - Farfetch (FTCH) will host its first-ever Capital Markets Day. Bank of America previewed that the long-awaited event could act as a positive catalyst for the stock as management lays out a convincing roadmap for growth, margin expansion and strategic priorities in 2023 and over the mid-term.
Friday - December 2
- 8:30 a.m. The November employment report will arrive. Economists forecast 200K nonfarm payroll additions for the month vs. +261K in October. The unemployment rate is seen edging up to 3.8%. Average hourly earnings are projected to be up 4.6% year-over-year vs. +4.7% in October. Dramatic surprises to the upside or downside could reset Fed rate expectations.
- All day - The oil market will be on watch just ahead of the OPEC meeting set for December 3-4. Crude oil prices have fallen recently with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers discussing an output increase of up to 500K barrels per day and the Group of Seven nations looking at a price cap of $65 to $70 a barrel on Russian oil.
- 1:00 p.m. It is the last trading day before the FOMC blackout period for members ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for December 13-14.
Comments