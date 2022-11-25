S&P, Dow, Nasdaq mixed in shortened Black Friday session amid muted trading

U.S. stocks were mixed in subdued action during Black Friday trading, with many market participants still out for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Trading, which was closed on Thursday on account of Thanksgiving, will end earlier than usual at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

The S&P 500 (SP500) inched 0.12% higher and the Dow (DJI) climbed 0.49%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) slipped 0.28%. All three major indices were on track to end the holiday-shortened week higher.

There are no economic indicators on the calendar.

Bond trading was also light, with the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) up 2 bps at 3.72% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) up 2 bps at 4.50%.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, eight were trading in the green, led by Utilities. IT stocks were the top losers.

"The loosening in financial conditions is not going unnoticed with central banks. Their pushback is becoming more vocal," ING said. "Next week's events will be a crucial test for the sustainability of the rally in rates, which looks to have its roots not just in markets' fundamental reassessments but is also seeing technical factors at play."

With retail stocks in focus, the National Retail Federation predicted holiday shopping will rise 6-8% - a smaller increase than last year - but results may be skewed as promotions continue to be pulled forward.

Among active stocks, Activision Blizzard extended losses as the FTC is reportedly looking to block its $69B acquisition by Microsoft. Apple, the top loser on the Dow, slipped on a report that iPhone production could be hit by worker unrest at Foxconn's plant in Zhenghzou, China.