Crypto lender Matrixport targets $100M funding at $1.5B value despite market turmoil
Nov. 25, 2022 11:05 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency lender Matrixport, which has $10B in assets under management and custody, is reportedly seeking to raise $100M at a valuation of $1.5B, even as the digital asset space undergoes a major downturn after the demise of crypto exchange FTX.
- Matrixport, founded by crypto billionaire Wu Jihan, has already received $50M in commitments from lead investors at the $1.5B value, according to a recent Bloomberg report that cited people with knowledge on the matter.
- The Singapore-based lender is still in search of backers for the other half of the funding round, the people added. Matrixport confirmed the news via Twitter.
- Wu is also the co-founder of Bitmain, the largest builder of bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining machines. He was said to have spun Matrixport off from Bitmain in 2019.
- In the aftermath of FTX's implosion, Turkey recently ordered to seize the assets of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Comments