Shares of newly public Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) rallied 27% on Friday after trading narrowly over the past couple of weeks.

Peak Bio shares opened at $4.84, hitting a high of $7.59 mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $6.05 at approximately 10:50 a.m. ET.

The biotech group made its market debut on Nov. 2, with shares closing 47% lower than their pre-merger close of $13.05 on Nov. 1. The stock fell another 46% the following day, but but moved significantly higher its third day of trading. It plunged again on Nov. 8.

Peak Bio (PKBO) has been developing treatments for cancer and inflammatory disorders. The company's lead product, PHP-303, is awaiting Phase 2 testing for the treatment of the rare orphan genetic disease Alpha1 anti-trypsin deficiency disorder, or AATD.

Ignyte and Peak Bio announced plans to merge in April through a deal that estimated the equity value of the combined company at around $278M.