Bonterra announces new $110M credit facility; $95M term debt financing; repayment of $47M term facility and provides outlook
Nov. 25, 2022 11:18 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNE:CA), BNEFFBNEFFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) has announced the completion of the restructuring of the Company's debt capitalization through the closing of two new credit facilities.
- The New Credit Facilities are comprised of a $110M First Lien secured credit facility which has been syndicated among three supportive banks and is restructured as a normal course.
- The second lien secured term debt facility of $95M and the Co. has fully repaid its $47M Business Development Bank of Canada Term Facility.
- The repayment of the BDC Term Facility allows the Company to exit the Business Credit Availability Program that governed the BDC Term Facility.
- Bonterra forecasts that bank debt will be substantially repaid by Q2 2023, providing significant available liquidity and flexibility to the Co. moving forward.
- 2022 Outlook: The Co. anticipates funds flow of ~$190M (2021 - $105M) with funds flow in excess of Capex of ~$110M (2021 - $33M), resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0 times. Bonterra plans to share its Board approved 2023 operational guidance in December 2022.
