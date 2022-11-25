Bonterra announces new $110M credit facility; $95M term debt financing; repayment of $47M term facility and provides outlook

Nov. 25, 2022 11:18 AM ETBonterra Energy Corp. (BNE:CA), BNEFFBNEFFBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bonterra Energy (OTCPK:BNEFF) has announced the completion of the restructuring of the Company's debt capitalization through the closing of two new credit facilities.
  • The New Credit Facilities are comprised of a $110M First Lien secured credit facility which has been syndicated among three supportive banks and is restructured as a normal course.
  • The second lien secured term debt facility of $95M and the Co. has fully repaid its $47M Business Development Bank of Canada Term Facility.
  • The repayment of the BDC Term Facility allows the Company to exit the Business Credit Availability Program that governed the BDC Term Facility.
  • Bonterra forecasts that bank debt will be substantially repaid by Q2 2023, providing significant available liquidity and flexibility to the Co. moving forward.
  • 2022 Outlook: The Co. anticipates funds flow of ~$190M (2021 - $105M) with funds flow in excess of Capex of ~$110M (2021 - $33M), resulting in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0 times. Bonterra plans to share its Board approved 2023 operational guidance in December 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.