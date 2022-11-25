Movie screen maker Strong Global cuts proposed IPO to $10M from $15M

Movie screen maker and content producer Strong Global Entertainment (SGE) has downsized its proposed initial public offering by 33% to $10M from $15M.

Strong Global said in a filing that it is now planning to offer 2M shares priced at $5 per share, an assumed price that could likely change. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 300K additional shares to cover any over-allotments.

The company hopes to list its shares on NYSE under the symbol SGE. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

In October, Stong proposed offering 3M shares priced at $5 per share.

A spin out of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:NYSE:BTN), Strong Global is a provider of projection screens and support services to cinema operators such as IMAX, Cinemark and AMC. The company also produces feature films and series through its Strong Studios unit.

