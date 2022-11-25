French luxury giant LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) announced that it has acquired Italian watch and jewelry manufacturer Pedemonte Group from Equinox III SLP SIF investment fund on Friday.

The deal adds to the luxury house’s notable interest in watches and jewelry that includes brands like Hublot, Tag Heuer, Tiffany, Bulgari, and more. For Equinox, the sale comes only about two and a half years after the jeweler was acquired for an undisclosed sum.

“With this strategic acquisition for our Houses, the LVMH Group is strengthening itself a little more in Italy while continuing to support the ecosystem of companies that contribute to the success of our Houses. With Pedemonte, our Maisons will rely on a partner recognized for its know-how in order to support their growth and maintain their lead in jewelry,” said Toni Belloni, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the LVMH Group.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

