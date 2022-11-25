Allbirds sheds 3% of workforce in streamlining move

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) confirmed that it laid off 23 employees. The layoffs represent 3% of the retailer's workforce.

The job eliminations followed a Q3 earnings report from Allbirds (BIRD) that featured 16% revenue growth and a narrower EPS loss than anticipated.

Company statement: "We have thoughtfully evaluated roles and processes in each department, and in each market, to ensure our operating structure is set up for the next phase of growth. In this process, we looked for ways to streamline workflows, reduce duplicative efforts, and put past learnings and operational insights into practice."

Shares of Allbirds (BIRD) are down more than 80% on a year-to-date and do not trade far off from the 52-week low of $2.50. The eco-friendly shoe maker went public late last year at $15 per share.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BIRD is still flashing Sell.