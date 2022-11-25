Brazil's incoming government of Luiz Inaco Lula da Silva will not have an interventionist stance on Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), a member of the president-elect's transition team said Thursday.

"There will be no despotic attitude... It's obvious that a breakdown on the level some attribute to us cannot happen," Senator Jean Paul Prates said, responding to market participants showing concern over how the Lula administration might run the company.

Prates, who is considered a candidate to head Petrobras (PBR) after Lula takes office January 1, said the transition team was working to make sure there will be no "interventionist measure" or a "foot-in-the-door" approach toward the company.

But he also said Petrobras' (PBR) hefty dividend payouts were "completely anachronistic" when compared to global peers and Brazilian miner Vale, and "not a question of right or left, intervention or non-intervention. It's a matter of deciding whether the company needs to get back at investing money."

Separately, Petrobras (PBR) said Thursday it received 10.3B reais (~$1.9B) from China's Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) as payment for a 5% stake in a production sharing agreement at the Buzios oil field.

Predicting "somber" years ahead for Petrobras (PBR) due to early comments from Lula's transition team, UBS earlier this week downgraded shares to Sell.