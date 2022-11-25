Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) appears in position to settle antitrust probes launched by European regulators, according to Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the outlet reported that the European Commission is “likely to accept Amazon’s binding proposals by the end of the year.” These proposals are said to include ending certain problematic practices, such as the use of data on independent sellers. The settlement should also include clauses that force Amazon “to apply equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their offers for the purposes of the selection of the winner,” according to Bloomberg.

The e-commerce giant had previously attempted to placate EU regulators in June by agreeing to share data from its marketplace with sellers and boosting how products of rivals are displayed on its site. Another offer to settle was forwarded by the tech giant in July.

Amazon did not respond to SeekingAlpha's requests for comment.

