ATW Tech announces revenues of $192K for Q3 2022
Nov. 25, 2022 12:24 PM ETATW Tech Inc. (ATW:CA)ATWTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ATW Tech (OTCPK:ATWT) has announced that the Co. has generated Q3 revenues of $192K compared to $483K in 2021, a decrease of $291K was mainly attributable to a problem with Voxtel's technology platform.
- On Nov. 15, 2022, the Co. announced its intention to complete a private placement of $0.59M by issuing 11.7M units at a price of $0.05/unit.
- Outlook: Since the signature of the LOI announced on June 21, the Co. and the management of the two Targets have set up a three-party transition team which operates in a constructive and efficient manner so that the operational consolidation between the three organizations will be almost immediate upon closing of the transaction.
- Also, certain marketing initiatives and project achievements are carried out by pooling resources from the Co. and the Targets.
- "In a financial market that has tightened, we firmly believe that the closing of these two transactions will be very beneficial for the shareholders of ATW and the Targets, their customers and their employees,” said Michel Guay, Founding President and CEO.
