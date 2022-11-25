Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is preparing to delay deliveries of some A320neo aircraft next year as it works to meet delivery targets for 2022 amid suppy-chain and labor difficulties, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.

The airplane maker faces uncertainties about the availability of engines for new planes, according to the report, which said Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) had no comment on the matter.

Rival Boeing (BA) has faced similar shortages of engines as manufacturers confront bottlenecks in supply chains.

