Airbus said to prepare delays of some A320neo jets next year

Nov. 25, 2022 12:25 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF)BABy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor2 Comments

Vueling Airbus A320neo EC-NDC taking off from Barcelona Airport

JackF/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) is preparing to delay deliveries of some A320neo aircraft next year as it works to meet delivery targets for 2022 amid suppy-chain and labor difficulties, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.

The airplane maker faces uncertainties about the availability of engines for new planes, according to the report, which said Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) had no comment on the matter.

Rival Boeing (BA) has faced similar shortages of engines as manufacturers confront bottlenecks in supply chains.

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) as a Buy on its history of attaining year-end delivery targets and recent orders.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.