Stocks bounced around during an uncertain session on Friday. Investors treaded water amid a lack of catalysts and light post-holiday trading. The U.S. market closed early following a day off for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Chinese stocks represented a drag on the market. With ongoing worries about the country's zero-COVID policy, names like Alibaba (BABA), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Weibo (WB), Pinduoduo (PDD), NetEase (NTES) and Bilibili (BILI) all finished lower.

Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) represented another noteworthy decliner. The stock slipped to a new 52-week low amid details of a capital raise.

On the other side of the spectrum, Coupa Software (COUP) climbed amid continuing takeover speculation. Meanwhile, Manchester United (MANU) also benefited from ongoing buyout chatter, pushing to a new 52-week high.

Sector In Focus

Chinese stocks lost ground as investors continued to worry about the impact of tightening COVID restrictions in the world's most populace nation.

The pressure began mounting earlier this week as the government announced renewed restrictions amid a surge of cases. Lately, there have been signs of growing discontent with the zero-COVID policy, including protests from workers at Apple partner Foxconn.

With investors cautious about the lingering COVID impact, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks moved lower, including big names like Alibaba (BABA), which declined almost 4% on Friday. Meanwhile, Bilibili (BILI) dropped more than 7%.

Elsewhere in the group, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Weibo (WB) both fell nearly 5%. Pinduoduo (PDD) and NetEase (NTES) each lost more than 1%.

Standout Gainer

Buyout speculation spurred gains in Coupa Software (COUP), which rallied more than 6% after an analyst estimated what the company could receive in a takeover deal. This followed a report earlier this week that a private equity firm had held talks to buy the maker of business spend management software.

Raymond James estimated that COUP could receive a takeout price of $80 per share. "COUP has consistently been mentioned as a SaaS asset that would be attractive to PE buyers, and we’ve long viewed the asset as a potentially attractive takeout candidate," analyst Brian Peterson said.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that private equity firm Vista Equity has had discussions with COUP about a potential transaction. However, the news outlet said no deal is imminent.

COUP climbed $3.76 to end Friday's trading at $62.69. Shares surged 29% on Wednesday amid the Bloomberg report.

Notable New High

Manchester United (MANU) extended its recent upswing, generated by chatter surrounding a possible sale of the iconic soccer club. Friday's trading saw the stock rally 13%, extending its recent 52-week high.

The most recent gains came amid rumors of possible buyers for the company. A report in the Daily Star said Apple could consider a bid for MANU, with a price tag around $7B.

Earlier this week, MANU soared after the company confirmed that it was exploring strategic alternatives for the club, including a potential sale.

MANU finished Friday's trading at $21.21, an advance of $2.41 on the session. During the session, the stock reached an intraday 52-week high of $22.95. Shares have surged lately amid the buyout speculation, jumping about 66% in the past week.

Notable New Low

Troubled Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CS) suffered another downdraft amid details of a capital raise. Shares retreated 6% to set a new 52-week low.

The company said investors have approved issuing more than 889M new shares for CHF 2.52, or $2.67 per share. The transaction is part of previously announced financial restructuring and cost-cutting effort.

Earlier this week, the firm reported that it plans to post a loss before taxes of up to $1.6B in Q4, citing the costs incurred in carrying out the plan and asset outflows in recent weeks.

Amid the capital raise, CS dropped 23 cents to close at $3.60. The stock also touched an intraday 52-week low of $3.52. Shares have fallen a total of 64% in 2022.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.