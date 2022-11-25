ArceloMittal (NYSE:MT) said it suspended most production at its Kryvyi Rih steelworks in Ukraine because of a lack of electricity following Russian missile strikes, with industrial operations across the country also forced to halt, S&P Global Platts reported Friday.

Two groups of coke ovens remain in operation but two others and a blast furnace are not in production, along with both open pits and iron ore mining at the plant, the company said.

The company said Kryvyi Rih's working ovens have been placed in a state of "hot conservation" allowing for speedy resumption of their use once power is restored.

Ukraine's largest steelworks produced nearly 5M metric tons of crude steel in 2021, but the company said the plant had been operating at just 20% capacity because of Russia's invasion.

ArcelorMittal (MT) shares "have been weak as spreads have come under pressure from plunging steel prices and persistently high energy costs," Stephen Simpson writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.