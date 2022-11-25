Macy's, Walmart and Ulta Beauty are called out as Black Friday stock picks

Cowen issued its top Black Friday stock picks based on its breakdown of recent trends.

Analyst Oliver Chen and team singled out Macy's (NYSE:M), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) with each of them seen benefiting from product diversification, trend right execution, gifting assortments at competitive prices, and value positioning.

For Macy's (M), Cowen pointed to an expanding toy selection with the Toys R Us partnership and the selection in key gifting categories looking strong.

As for Walmart (WMT), Cowen expect the retail giant to continue to benefit from a trade down effect and sees the Walmart+ initiative helping with overall momentum.

The word on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is that the retailer will benefit from strong demand for beauty and Black Friday deals will drive engagement.

