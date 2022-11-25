BP (NYSE:BP) will market Guyana's share of crude oil produced over the next year from two massive offshore production platforms, Reuters reported Friday.

The company agreed to market the state's share produced from the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity platforms at no charge per barrel, replacing a Saudi Aramco trading unit that had held the contract, according to report, which cited Guyana's Ministry of Natural Resources.

BP's (BP) proposal to take over as marketing agent was chosen over 13 others, the ministry said.

Guyana is home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade - 11B barrels found so far - and the Exxon-led consortium that controls the country's crude production expects to pump 1.2M bbl/day by 2027.

BP's (BP) current "risk-reward is extremely compelling right now," The Global Investor writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.