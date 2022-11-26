Materials Sector Weekly Round-up: Steel, precious metal stocks top list; SMG drops to bottom

Nov. 26, 2022 2:00 PM ETXLB, VAW, PAAS, AUY, GGB, X, GPRE, GDX, XME, SMG, MXI, AGI, ALB, WOOD, COPX, RING, UNVR, SUZ, HG1:COM, XAGUSD:CUR, XAUUSD:CUR, SCO:COMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Ore trucks in an open-pit mine

robas

The S&P Materials sector closed this trading week in green at +3.09%, one of the top gainers for the five-day period. The Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) was also up +2.51%.

Copper prices (HG1:COM) dropped slightly -0.81% despite a step-up on Friday as top consumer China released measures to support its economy and the metals-intensive property sector.

Metal demand remains hurt by a surge in COVID-19 in China and lockdowns in the country. Prices of the metal has fallen around -18% YTD.

Analysts at Citi told Reuters they see weakness in prices "amid a return of lockdowns in China and broader weakness in global demand ... we instead expect more durable price recoveries later in 2023".

Iron futures (SCO:COM) had a good five-day run, closing at +1.54% and continuing its rally as top steel producer China makes moves to shore up its economy.

This week's top gainers among basic material stocks ($2B market cap or more) were largely steel and precious metal stocks, driven by strong iron prices and gold (XAUUSD:CUR) and silver futures (XAGUSD:CUR), which rose +0.34% and +2.48% respectively:

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) +9.36%
  • Alamos Gold (AGI) +8.71%
  • United States Steel (X) +8.07%
  • Yamana Gold (AUY) +7.49%
  • Univar Solutions (UNVR) +7.12%

Here are the week's top losers:

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) -7.59%
  • Suzano (SUZ) -2.73%
  • Gerdau (GGB) -2.63%
  • Albemarle (ALB) -2.22%
  • Green Plains (GPRE) -1.77%

Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.