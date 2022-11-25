Stock movements in credit card and payment-related stocks on Friday indicate that investors are expecting card networks Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to fare better than the credit card lenders as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

Earlier, the National Retail Federation forecasted that holiday retail sales in November and December will increase 6%-8% from a year ago, down from the 13.5% gain seen in 2021.

In Friday's shortened trading session, Visa (V) increased 1.1% and Mastercard (MA) advanced 0.8%. By contrast, Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) each eked out a 0.1% increase. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), though, rose 0.6%.

Some payment-tech-focused stocks saw bigger gains. Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) ran up 1.2%, Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) +1.6%, and Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) surged 4.8%.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), which provides its members with short-term loans, saw its stock jump 12%.

Buy Now, Pay Later names, though, dropped on Black Friday. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) slipped 1.7%, Block (NYSE:SQ), which owns Afterpay, fell 0.8%, and PayPal, which has its own BNPL product, declined 0.8%.

Looking at a year-long timeframe, both Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) logged in gains, compared with declines in the S&P 500 (SP500), Capital One (COF), Lightspeed (LSPD), and Affirm (AFRM) lagged the benchmark index as seen in the chart below.

Earlier, Macy's (M), Walmart (WMT), and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) were called out as Black Friday stock picks.