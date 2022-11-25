Barclays to turn over more than £50M of criminal proceeds to U.K. crime agency
Nov. 25, 2022 2:16 PM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The High Court in the U.K. ruled on Friday that Barclays (NYSE:BCS) turn over more than £50M of funds that were identified as criminal proceeds to the U.K.'s National Crime Agency, the regulator said.
- For the first time, legal powers were used to recover the proceeds of crime where the account holders were not named in the court action, the NCA said. Rather, the money was identified by the bank in a number of accounts.
- "The proactive identification of these funds by Barclays (BCS) was the reason we could take this action," Adrian Searle, director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA said. "The money will be credited to the public purse and a portion used to fund a range of work including programmes designed to prevent fraud and protect potential victims."
- The bank welcomed the High Court's ruling that enables the funds to be transferred to the NCA "to support further their efforts in stopping scams and economic crime," a Barclays (BCS) spokesperson said in the statement.
- In September, the U.K. government introduced a bill that would make it easier for authorities to "seize, freeze, and recover crypto as part of an effort to crack down on money laundering.
