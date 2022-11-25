Deere leads weekly gains in industrial stocks after upbeat outlook

Deere (DE) this week posted the biggest advance among large-cap industrial stocks with a 6.5% gain to $441.47 a share. The maker of farm tractors and crop harvesters hit a record high on Wednesday after reporting Q4 profit and revenue that beat estimates, and providing an upbeat outlook for 2023.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose holdings include the biggest companies in the manufacturing sector, rose 1.2% during the holiday-shortened week. U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and ended trading three hours early on Friday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index (SP500) rose 1.5% for the week, and posted gains in four of the past six weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) advanced 1.8% this week, and has gained in six of the past eight weeks.