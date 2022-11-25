Ghana's government on Friday ordered all large mining companies to sell 20% of the entire stock of refined gold at their refineries to the country's central bank starting January 1, part of its plan to stem dwindling foreign currency reserves.

The Bank of Ghana and the government's marketing arm will buy the gold from companies including Newmont (NYSE:NEM), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) at the spot price with no discounts.

Ghana, which is Africa's second largest gold producer, is struggling to stem a slide in the cedi, the world's worst performing currency this year, dropping 57%.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the government wants to use bullion to buy fuel in an attempt to reduce demand for dollars.

