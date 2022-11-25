Clean Energy Technologies proposes terms for downsized $10M offering, uplisting

Nov. 25, 2022 3:01 PM ETClean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCQB:CETY) has proposed terms for a downsized $10M offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.

The energy technology provider said in a filing that it is now looking at offering 2.2M shares priced between $4 and $5, which would raise around $10M if priced at the midpoint at $4.50 per share. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy up to 333K shares to cover any over-allotments.

Clean Energy shares currently trade OTC under the symbol CETY. The company hopes to uplist the shares to Nasdaq under the same symbol. It also plans to conduct a 1-for-125 reverse stock split ahead of the offering. Craft Capital Management is serving as lead bookrunner.

Based in California, Clean Energy is a provider of waste heat recovery and waste-to-energy solutions. The company also provides project management and consulting services for clean energy projects.

In July, Clean Energy indicated in a filing that it was looking to raise around $35M.

