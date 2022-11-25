Prime Meridian Resources announces unit financing at $0.05
Nov. 25, 2022 3:05 PM ETPrime Meridian Resources Corp. (PMDRF), PMR:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Prime Meridian Resources (OTCPK:PMDRF) has announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- The financing will consist of up to 20M units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for 36 months.
- The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above $0.5 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.
Comments