Prime Meridian Resources announces unit financing at $0.05

Nov. 25, 2022 3:05 PM ETPrime Meridian Resources Corp. (PMDRF), PMR:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Prime Meridian Resources (OTCPK:PMDRF) has announce a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1M.
  • The financing will consist of up to 20M units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant being exercisable for an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for 36 months.
  • The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above $0.5 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.