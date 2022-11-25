KKR said to be close to acquiring French insurance broker from CVC - report
Nov. 25, 2022 3:45 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is closing in on a deal to buy French insurance broker April from CVC Capital Partners in a transaction that may value the business at ~€2.3B ($2.4B), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- With the companies in advanced talks, an announcement could come in coming weeks, they said. For KKR (KKR), it would be a rare foray into the European financial services business. In the past year, closing transactions of any kind have been made more difficult by declining valuations and volatile stock markets, two factors that make it harder for private equity funds to exit investments.
- In 2019, CVC bought a majority stake in April, which brokers loan, health and property insurance for small and medium-sized companies. It then took the company private in 2020.
- In April 2022, KKR (KKR) acquired a 9.99% stake in Shriram General Insurance, a joint venture of India's Shriram Capital and pan-African financial services group Sanlam Limited.
