Brenntag confirms takeover talks with U.S. rival Univar Solutions

Nov. 25, 2022 7:31 PM ETUnivar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), BNTGFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Brenntag Basel Switzerland

Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Brenntag SE (OTCPK:BNTGF) confirmed that it's in talks to buy U.S. rival chemical distributor Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR).
  • German chemicals distributor Brenntag said in a statement that the discussions are preliminary, according to a Bloomberg report, which earlier broke the news about the takeover talks. The report said the parties may decide in the next couple of months whether to go forward with a deal.
  • Univar (UNVR) has a market cap of over $5 billion, while Brenntag (OTCPK:BNTGF) is valued at almost $11 billion.
  • A potential takeover comes after Univar (UNVR) acquired Nexeo Solutions for about $1.7 billion in 2019.

Comments

