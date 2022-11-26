Data centers and office sector lifts REIT index higher

Nov. 26, 2022 12:24 PM ETVanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ), VNQI, REM, REZ, IYR, XLREDLR, EQIX, XHB, ROOF, GMRE, INDS, HOMZ, NETLBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • REITs centric index, FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) outpaced SP500 index gaining 1.79% and 1.97% respectively during shortened holiday week against SP500 gain of 1.53%. REITs bounced back this week after falling 1.7% in the previous week.
  • Out of 12 components, data centers and office reits generated highest returns delivering 3.00% and 2.87% respectively, while diversified and self-storage reits just gained 0.35% and 0.47% respectively. Data centers constituents Equinix (EQIX) is up 4.2% and Digital Relaty Trust (DLR) is up 0.7% over the week.
  • FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has been under pressure in 2022 delivering YTD negative return of 24% against SP500 loss of 15.5%. Office REITs continue to be the biggest dragger, falling 35.4% over the year.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.