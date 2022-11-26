Data centers and office sector lifts REIT index higher
- REITs centric index, FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index and Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) outpaced SP500 index gaining 1.79% and 1.97% respectively during shortened holiday week against SP500 gain of 1.53%. REITs bounced back this week after falling 1.7% in the previous week.
- Out of 12 components, data centers and office reits generated highest returns delivering 3.00% and 2.87% respectively, while diversified and self-storage reits just gained 0.35% and 0.47% respectively. Data centers constituents Equinix (EQIX) is up 4.2% and Digital Relaty Trust (DLR) is up 0.7% over the week.
- FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT index has been under pressure in 2022 delivering YTD negative return of 24% against SP500 loss of 15.5%. Office REITs continue to be the biggest dragger, falling 35.4% over the year.
